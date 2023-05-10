Pedestrian Safety Remains a Concern in Hanoi as Sidewalk Encroachment Continues

Mr. Le Dinh Thu, a 75-year-old resident of Hoang Mai district, expressed confusion over how the authorities are handling the encroachment of sidewalks in Hanoi.

Despite actions taken over the past two months to address the issue, sidewalks on many roads and streets in the city continue to be blatantly encroached upon, forcing pedestrians onto the roadway. As reported by Dan Tri, a local media, sidewalks are being occupied by parked cars, street vendors, and makeshift markets. This has left many pedestrians feeling uncomfortable and unsafe.

During an inspection of Kim Dong Street in Hoang Mai district, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, Mr. Dinh Tien Dung, checked the management and use of roadbeds and sidewalks. However, reporters noted that in recent days, the sidewalks on this street have become messy again, with cars and motorbikes parked improperly.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bui Thi An, Member of the XIII National Assembly, acknowledged that Hanoi has taken action to address sidewalk encroachment in recent years, achieving some success in certain areas. However, the results have not been as expected by the city’s leaders and residents, as many places remain messy.

She suggested that Hanoi should review the entire sidewalk system and create a planning map that takes into account the specific numbers and status of each street. The primary function of sidewalks should be for pedestrians, and the city should consider which people are truly in need of using the sidewalks for trading or selling.

For those who can survive without the sidewalk, the city should arrange for a new location that complies with regulations. She also suggested building a hotline for reporting sidewalk violations and renting out sidewalks with a width of 5m or more in an open and transparent manner.

Bui Thi An emphasized that Hanoi must decisively and resolutely handle the situation of sidewalk encroachment to maintain a “Civilized – Civilized – Modern” city.