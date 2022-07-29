Peaceful scene in ancient fishing village on Ha Long Bay

Cua Van is a hundred-year-old fishing village on Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh. The beauty of this place is preserved through floating houses, fishing scenes of fishermen and fishing boats.

Belonging to the sightseeing route number 3, Cua Van ancient fishing village is located in the core area of ​​the heritage, the natural wonder of the world, Ha Long Bay every year welcomes a large number of domestic and foreign tourists coming to visit.

Cua Van fishing village is located in Hung Thang ward, Ha Long city, 10km from Tuan Chau international cruise port. This fishing village was formed a few hundred years ago from two ancient fishing villages, Giang Vong and Truc Vong.

With the terrain surrounded by rocky mountains, big waves can’t hit, high winds are blocked by high mountains, this is a safe place to avoid storms for fishermen when the sea is rough. When the weather is bad, hundreds of fishermen’s boats come to anchor.

Visitors who come here can see the floating houses of fishermen tied together at the foot of the mountain, without the usual noise of car horns, so they feel this space is very peaceful.

The small floating house of a fisherman is adorned with lovely orchid pots. This fishing village was formed hundreds of years ago by fishermen who went to the sea to seek shelter from storms. Over time, this place has become a fishing community with unique cultural features that are rarely found anywhere else.

All children here from a young age are taught by adults how to survive with the sea such as fishing, boating, swimming.

From afar, you can clearly see Van Canh fishing village floating on the clear blue sea.

Fishermen in Van Canh fishing village are still using traditional fishing gear to catch shrimp and fish, so marine animals will not be eradicated but exploited with classification.

This is also a cultural feature that many tourists enjoy and want to experience.

Cua Van fishing village has been voted by Journeyetc website as one of the 16 most beautiful fishing villages in the world along with fishing villages of Switzerland, Mexico, Spain, Italy, Japan…

The traditional house displays fishing tools from ancient times so that visitors here can understand more about the cultural history of Van Canh ancient fishing village.

@ Vietnamnet