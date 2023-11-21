PayPoint Plc

21 November 2023

PayPoint expands partnership with Yodel and Vinted

PayPoint Plc is pleased to announce that it is expanding its partnership with Yodel and Vinted across its Collect+ network, the leading Out of Home parcel pick up, drop off and send service in the UK.

The multi-year agreement will see significant transaction growth processed through the recently launched Collect+ Store to Store service, leveraging the superior in-store consumer experience delivered via PayPoint’s retailer partners in over 10,000 locations across the UK and building on the strong growth delivered in the Collect+ business over the past two years. The growth in Vinted follows a dramatic rise in popularity of selling and sourcing pre-loved fashion, with consumers making more sustainable choices and demanding more convenient and greener delivery services.

Nick Wiles, CEO of PayPoint, said:

“We are delighted that Collect+ will be playing a key role in this expanded partnership with Yodel and Vinted. As consumer channel shift continues to move towards Out of Home and greener delivery choices, our fantastic retailer partners will now have an even greater opportunity to serve the needs of their customers in communities across the UK through our leading OOH network.”

“We remain fully committed to investing further in the in-store consumer experience, through technology and operational support for our retailer partners, as well as continuing to grow our Collect+ network to service the strong growth in this area.”

PayPoint is looking forward to updating the market further on progress across the Group at its interim results for FY24 which will be released on 23 November 2023.

ABOUT PAYPOINT GROUP

For tens of thousands of businesses and millions of consumers, we deliver innovative technology and services that make life a little easier.

The PayPoint Group serves a diverse range of organisations, from SME and convenience retailer partners, to local authorities, government, multinational service providers and e-commerce brands. Our products are split across four core business divisions:

In Shopping, we enhance retailer propositions and customer experiences through EPoS services via PayPoint One, card payment technology, Counter Cash, ATMs and home delivery technology partnerships in over 60,000 SME and retailer partner locations across multiple sectors. Our retail network of over 28,000 convenience stores is larger than all the banks, supermarkets and Post Offices put together

In E-commerce, we deliver best-in-class customer journeys through Collect+, a tech-based delivery solution that allows parcels to be picked up, dropped off and sent at thousands of local stores

In Payments and Banking, we give our clients and their customers choice in how to make and receive payments quickly and conveniently. This includes our channel-agnostic digital payments platform, MultiPay, offering solutions to clients across cash, card payments, direct debit and Open Banking. PayPoint also supports its eMoney clients with purchase and redemption of eMoney across its retail network.

In Love2shop, we provide gifting, employee engagement, consumer incentive and prepaid savings solutions to thousands of consumers and businesses. Love2shop is the UK’s number one multi-retailer gifting provider, offering consumers the choice to spend at more than 140 high-street and online retail partners. Park Christmas Savings is the UK’s biggest Christmas savings club, helping over 350,000 families manage the cost of Christmas, by offering a huge range of gift cards and vouchers from some of the biggest high street names, including Argos, Primark and B&M.

Together, these solutions enable the PayPoint Group to create long-term value for all stakeholders, including customers, communities and the world we live in.

