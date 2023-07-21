Passengers receive a full refund if the flight is delayed by 5 hours

These are the notable points in Circular No. 19/2023, which amends, supplements, and abolishes certain provisions of Circulars related to air transport, recently issued by the Ministry of Transport.

The new Circular specifies the responsibilities of air carriers (airlines) towards passengers in cases of flight cancellations or delays.

According to the Circular, a flight is considered delayed when the actual departure time is more than 15 minutes later than the scheduled time in the flight schedule.

If the flight is delayed due to reasons not caused by the passenger, the airline is obligated to provide complete and updated information to the passenger, apologize to the passenger, and ensure appropriate accommodations, meals, transportation, and other directly related expenses in accordance with the waiting time at the airport as prescribed.

For flights delayed for 2 hours or more, passengers have the option to request a suitable change of itinerary or switch to another flight. Additionally, any conditions or fees related to the change of itinerary or flight switch (if applicable) will be waived for passengers.

For flights delayed for 5 hours or more, if the passenger does not request a change of flight but requests a refund of the ticket fare, the airline must refund the full ticket fare or the unused portion of the ticket fare.

For prolonged delayed flights, upon passenger request, the airline must provide advance non-refundable compensation to confirmed and ticketed passengers according to regulations.

The Circular also defines a canceled flight as one that is not operated and has been announced for booking and ticket sales on the airline’s system within 24 hours before the scheduled departure time.

In the case of a canceled flight where passengers were not notified in advance, the airline has similar responsibilities as in the case of delayed flights. Additionally, other obligations must be fulfilled.

Customers can get a refund if the flight is delayed more than 5 hours. (Photo: Hoang Ha)

Specifically, advance non-refundable compensation must be provided to confirmed and ticketed passengers according to regulations.

Within the scope of service provision, the airline must offer a suitable change of itinerary or switch to another flight for passengers. Again, any conditions or fees related to the change of itinerary or flight switch (if applicable) will be waived for passengers.

If passengers refuse to apply the above options, the airline must fully refund the ticket fare or the unused portion of the ticket fare, according to the passenger’s choice.

In such cases, the airline may perform other obligations as agreed upon with the passenger.

For early departure flights (flights that depart more than 15 minutes earlier than the scheduled time in the flight schedule), if the airline’s error results in passengers not receiving a change of schedule notice or if customers do not agree with the early departure, the airline must fulfill similar obligations as in the case of flight cancellations.

Additionally, the refund of tickets will be applied according to specific cases. In these cases, any conditions or fees related to ticket refunds (if applicable) will be waived.

For completely unused tickets, the refund amount will be equal to the ticket amount paid by the passenger…

