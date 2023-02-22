Passengers flying surged by more than 90% in the first two months of 2023

The number of passengers traveling through Vietnamese airports in the first two months of 2023 reached 19.7 million, a 91.5% increase over the same time in 2022. 9.8 million passengers were carried by Vietnamese airlines during that time.

The Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority has just submitted to the Ministry of Transport a paper on air transportation in the first two months of 2023.

Accordingly, in the first two months of 2023, the volume of flights coming to/from reached 78.8 thousand flights, increasing 62.3% from the same period in 2022; operating transit flights reached 35.4 thousand flights, up 79.9% from the same time in 2022.

Passenger volume through airports reached 19.7 million passengers in the first two months of the year, an increase of 91.5% over the same period in 2022, with international arrivals reaching 4.7 million, an increase of 1,959.9% over the same period in 2022; domestic tourists reached 14.8 million visitors, an increase of 48% over the same period in 2022.

And in the first two months of 2023, Vietnamese airlines transported 9.8 million passengers. Hence, a 91.9% rise over the same time in 2022, with domestic tourists totaling 7.4 million, a 48% increase over the same period in 2022, and foreign travelers totaling 2.4 million, a 2,333.4% increase over the same period in 2022.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam stated that the domestic aviation sector will be fully recovered by the end of 2022, with substantial growth compared to the same time in 2019. The international market is progressively improving and is expected to return to 2019’s levels by the end of 2023.

@VTV.vn