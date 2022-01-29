Passengers arriving in Vietnam will no longer need quick Covid-19 testing at airports

Vietnam removes rapid Covid-19 testing requirement at airports, following a new decision from the government.

Some Vietnamese airlines, travel companies and hotel businesses have proposed the Prime Minister announce the point of time for resuming international tourism in the country right in February.

Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh has just agreed with a proposal from the Ministry of Transport to increase the frequency of some international commercial flights and remove the Covid-19 rapid testing at airports for all international passengers arriving in the country.

The Deputy PM approved to increase the frequency of some commercial flights to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan while considering expanding flights to Australia and some European markets to meet the rising traveling demand around the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Ministry of Health has been asked to issue detailed instructions to prevent the spreading of the Omicron variant to Vietnam.

Starting January 1, 2022, all arrivals to Vietnam must have tested negative for Covid-19 using PCR testing method within the previous 72 hours and installed the PC-Covid app for health monitoring.

The PCR test requirement will not apply to children below two.

Those who have been fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 will only need to self-monitor their health for three days, either at home, hotels or other facilities.

Seven countries and territories, including the United States, Japan, Singapore, Cambodia, South Korea and China’s Taiwan, have agreed to resume air routes to Vietnam, CAAV said.

Most have basically agreed with Vietnam’s proposal on the frequency of four regular international passenger flights per week per direction.

Vietnam on January 27 administered 785,008 doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The country has so far conducted over 180.36 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over 74.01 million people having received two doses.

The urgent petition was jointly signed by Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet, Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airlines, Vietravel Airlines, Hai Au Aviation, along with major travel and hotel firms – Vietravel, Saigontourist, TMG, Sun Group, and BIM.

They said the impressive results in the largest-ever vaccination campaign have provided a particularly important basis for Vietnam to accelerate economic recovery and reopen the aviation and tourism sectors to international friends.

The country has been piloting the hosting of international tourists in seven localities, but this pilot program has served only 8,500 visitors over the last two months, they said, pointing to strict procedures and calling for regulations and policies to be swiftly aligned to the new context.

