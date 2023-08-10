Party all night with beer festival in Vung Tau during September 2nd holiday

According to the organizers, the highlight of the beer festival will be the spectacular audiovisual performances during the EDM music night from 8:00 PM on September 2nd to 6:00 AM the following day, featuring the participation of well-known DJs such as Wukong, Mie, Soda, and singer Kay Tran.

The festival is entirely free of charge for residents and participants, including tourists, to enjoy and experience.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thu Huong, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Vung Tau City, stated that this is the first time the coastal city is organizing such a large-scale and high-quality beer festival. This event will lay the foundation for a series of dynamic programs in the future, transforming Vung Tau into a renowned festival city and asserting its position as a top tourist destination for both domestic and international visitors.

“Ensuring security and order at the event is our top priority, ensuring that visitors have a safe and enjoyable night. During the event, the city will not block roads, but will deploy traffic control personnel to guide the public,” Ms. Huong provided information during the press conference.

