Party all night with beer festival in Vung Tau during September 2nd holiday

Visitors coming to Vung Tau coastal city during the September 2nd holiday will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a vibrant musical atmosphere throughout the night, featuring renowned DJs and a diverse culinary experience at the 2023 Vung Tau Beer Festival.
On the afternoon of August 9th, the People’s Committee of Vung Tau City (Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province) held a press conference to announce the Vung Tau Beer Festival 2023 – Vung Tau BeerFest. The event will take place from September 2nd to September 3rd at the Square of the Flagpole in Bai Sau, the city center of Vung Tau. Attendees can enjoy cultural experiences of beer consumption and diverse cuisine, combined with a lively music program lasting continuously for 10 hours.
An international-style food court was recreated at the 2023 Vung Tau beer festival. Photo: BTC
According to the organizers, the highlight of the beer festival will be the spectacular audiovisual performances during the EDM music night from 8:00 PM on September 2nd to 6:00 AM the following day, featuring the participation of well-known DJs such as Wukong, Mie, Soda, and singer Kay Tran.
The festival is entirely free of charge for residents and participants, including tourists, to enjoy and experience.
Ms. Nguyen Thi Thu Huong, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Vung Tau City, stated that this is the first time the coastal city is organizing such a large-scale and high-quality beer festival. This event will lay the foundation for a series of dynamic programs in the future, transforming Vung Tau into a renowned festival city and asserting its position as a top tourist destination for both domestic and international visitors.
“Ensuring security and order at the event is our top priority, ensuring that visitors have a safe and enjoyable night. During the event, the city will not block roads, but will deploy traffic control personnel to guide the public,” Ms. Huong provided information during the press conference.
