Partnership to boost Vietnamese culinary culture

The Japan Vietnam Gastronomy Association (JVGA) signed a partnership agreement with the Vietnam Business Association in Japan (VBAJ) today.

Under the agreement, the two associations will to introduce the two countries’ culture. This will enhance and contribute to these countries’ agriculture products exportation. Thereby, this collaboration also promotes the growing relationship between Vietnam and Japan.

This is an activity within the Vietnam Food Expo 2022 event hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in collaboration with the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan and the Vietnam Business Association in Japan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Matsuo Tomoyuki – founder of the JVGA said “This collabrotion will support Vietnamese farmers to grow export into Japan. We aim to introduce culinary culture from 63 cities and provinces in Vietnam to Japan. The number is important because this Vietnamese food products popular to Japanese consumers.”

The VBAJ was established on September 2, 2013 to represent Vietnamese businesses in Japan and assit Vietnamese brands in the market while also contribute to economic development of the two countries Vietnam and Japan.

The JVGA was established in Tokyo in January 2020 for goodwill between Japan and Vietnam through “food culture”. The aim is to provide consulting services on agriculture, product production, trade and sales, to jointly enlighten the culinary cultures of both countries and contribute to the goodwill of both countries. through these activities.





