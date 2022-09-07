Paragliding to view ripe rice season

The experience of flying in the sky and watching the golden rice fields are attracting the attention of many tourists.

Paragliding is a form of free flight without an engine. Pilots start by running and gaining lift. The seats of this form of experience are sewn with sturdy straps.

September and October is the time when rice is ripe in many northern provinces. Visitors can visit 3 places below to try their hand at paragliding and watch the golden season from above.

Paragliding is an adventure sport, so to ensure safety when participating, visitors should note:

Pay attention to listen and observe the guide flying. Carefully check the protective equipment before taking off.

Choose neat, airtight clothing and should wear sports shoes.

Book a schedule and find out in advance about the flight point: terrain, weather, wind speed,…

There are quite a few units offering paragliding tours at different prices. However, you should choose parties with experienced and professional guides/flyers.

Visitors can choose to take a day trip and return (usually departing from Hanoi), experience only this subject, or choose a tour that combines paragliding activities at the destination.

Ha Giang

Every year from September to October, the golden rice fields in Ha Giang always attract a large number of tourists. Instead of walking and watching below, many people choose to admire the golden season from above, under the wings of a paraglider.

Hoang Su Phi, a border district located in the west of Ha Giang province, is an ideal starting point for the journey to conquer the sky. The terraced fields here stretch over 3,700 hectares, belong to 24 communes and towns in the district and were formed hundreds of years ago.

Photo: Cao Tam Nguyen.

At an altitude of more than 1,000 m, your eyes will now be like a drone, capturing the beautiful natural scenery of Ha Giang. The ripe golden terraced fields, majestic mountains and the image of highland people working will be in your sight.

The weather this season in Ha Giang is also quite pleasing to visitors to experience this activity when the weather is clear and the wind force is stable.

Yen Bai

Khau Pha Pass, one of the four great peaks of the pass in Vietnam, is also an ideal place for visitors to try their hand at skydiving. The pass is located between Van Chan and Mu Cang Chai districts, famous for its length, winding, majestic mountain surroundings.

The flat land on the top of the pass is now a familiar starting point for paragliders. In particular, every year Yen Bai will organize a paragliding festival twice, in the rainy season and in the ripe rice season.

Photo: Ngoc Bang.

In addition, the vast, golden terraced fields, surrounded by mountains and hills, creating majestic beauty is also a reason to attract tourists to come here to experience paragliding.

The cost for each parachute jump is about 1.5-2 million VND/person. Flight time will take 10-15 minutes. For the best service, visitors should actively book in advance.

Lai Chau

The rice field of Ta Leng commune (Tam Duong district) less than 10 km from Lai Chau city is a familiar destination for many tourists in every golden season.

This is also an ideal starting point for those who are passionate and want to try their hand at paragliding. Hanging in the air, watching the golden rice fields bend around the mountainside will definitely be an unforgettable experience for many visitors.

Photo: Lai Chau.

The climate in Lai Chau is generally quite mild and pleasant. However, for the best flight, visitors should also check before signing up for the tour.

The ripe rice season in the northern highlands always attracts tourists. In addition to enjoying the beautiful scenery, paragliding activities will also give you impressive check-in photos.

@ Zing News