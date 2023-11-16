PancakeSwap Targets GameFi With Release of Gaming Marketplace

The marketplace will allow developers to directly build, publish, and update games on the platform.

Decentralized exchange PancakeSwap released its Gaming Marketplace on Wednesday, allowing developers to directly build, publish, and update games on the platform as it targets the niche gaming finance (GameFi) market.

GameFi broadly refers to gaming applications using tokens to raise funds and incentivize growth. Some of these projects, such as Axie Infinity, were among the top-performing tokens by price growth in the 2021 bull market.

The Gaming Marketplace features two published games: the popular “Pancake Protectors” developed in partnership with Mobox in May 2023, and the new “Pancake Mayor”, a casual city-building game. The Pancake Protectors game has attracted over 25,000 players in a single day at its peak.

PancakeSwap operates on nine popular blockchains: BNB Chain, Ethereum, Aptos, Polygon zkEVM, zkSync Era, Arbitrum One, Linea, Base, and opBNB, and developers from any of these blockchains can build and release games on the marketplace.

PancakeSwap’s CAKE rose as much as 5% in the past 24 hours before reversing gains.