Oxalus Aims To Become The Top NFT Analytics Platform

In 2021, the blockchain industry was largely dominated by the circulation of NFT, especially NFT Gaming. NFTs have entered the mainstream in a big way, with a series of big brands and celebrities entering this new but potential market. There was a 21,000% growth in non-fungible tokens trading volume from 2020 to 2021, reaching the $17.6 billion mark, according to data from the Nonfungible.com report. With the belief in the growth of the NFT industry, Oxalus was founded with the mission to be a destination for everyone when entering the NFT space.

Oxalus has several products in the ecosystem, including an NFT analytics tool, a game center, an NFT wallet, and an NFT tracker. Each product is developed with unique features suitable for both traditional users and professional NFT researchers. Be a wise user who keeps up with the wave of the high-speed market by joining Oxalus platform.

Oxalus Towards The Target of Becoming a Leading NFT Analytics Platform

Oxalus’ vision is to be the leading platform for data and analytics for NFT, a station that all users will visit on their journey into NFT space exploration. Here they not only provide useful tools and knowledge for users to access the NFT market easily but also provide insightful market data for professional investors to improve the chances of making a profit.

Oxalus consists of 3 main pillars, each with unique and complementary features:

Oxalus Analytics

Trendsetting and following the NFT market aren’t the only mint dates, minting deals, and trade offers, total value, or the team behind but also the valuable insights such as quality of projects community, real followers, and top NFT collectible.

Oxalus Analytics is your place to immerse yourself in the NFT market overview and explore the Upcoming NFT projects, top mints, and top collections. NFT analytics is a great resource, it is used daily, providing you leverage with NFT purchases and other decisions. After being researched by the team, you will get a chance to mint NFT for free.

Oxalus Wallet

According to The Daily Iowan, Oxalus Wallet is a versatile NFT wallet where you can freely create multiple wallets in your style, manage digital assets, store thousands of NFTs on different blockchains and interact with the NFT marketplace easier than ever.

Oxalus Game

Oxalus game is the one-stop platform for NFT Game: Game Launchpad, Game Gateway, NFT Marketplace and NFT Launchpad. You are a gamer and only interested in good games instead of investing in NFT collectibles, visit Oxalus Game now to discover hundreds of the best exclusive NFT titles.

Final Thoughts

The Oxalus was established with a 100% Vietnamese team, consisting of very young but enthusiastic names from the blockchain industry in general and the NFT field in particular. They are all people who have achieved much success in traditional fields. Oxalus has committed to becoming a high-performance team, providing outstanding products and helping people access blockchain technology easily.

In conclusion, Oxalus Platform is a very promising ecosystem for the long-term development of the NFT industry. Now, you will be able to learn about the project indicators you can use to better analyze and trade cryptocurrency.