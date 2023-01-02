Overcoming Thailand, Vietnam’s rice price leads the world

In the last days of the year, along with the exciting atmosphere of Tet to spring, people in the West are also busy with rice harvesting. The sound of the harvesters working at full capacity in the fields brings joy to the people here.

To ensure the quality of Vietnamese rice grains, the time to transport rice from the field to the factory is within 24 hours at most. And when entering the factory, all stages are automated. From bringing up the rice, storing, drying or separating impurities, peeling, separating rice…

When the post-harvest processing capacity is improved, it is also the time when Vietnamese rice in the world market is “priced”. In the last months of the year, the price of Vietnamese rice surpassed Thai rice, leading the world. There was a time up to 438 USD / ton.

Vietnamese rice grains will be exported to many markets around the world. After about a year of negotiations, at the end of June, a Vietnamese brand of ST25 rice was officially imported and sold in Japanese supermarkets. To enter the Japanese market, ST25 rice must pass 600 strict technical standards. This shows that Vietnam not only exports a lot of rice, but also exports delicious and clean rice.

Not only Japan, France, the US or Europe… Vietnamese rice grains have now come to the trays of people in about 30 countries around the world.

Rice grains go far, bringing joy to those who enjoy it, and also happiness to those who make it.

Source: CafeF