Over the past 5 years, how has the income of employees working at foreign companies in Vietnam changed?

The recently published Statistical Yearbook 2021 of the General Statistics Office shows that, as of December 31, 2020, the number of operating enterprises with production and business results as of December 31, 2020. was 684.3 thousand enterprises (accounting for 79.8% of the total number of enterprises actually in operation), an increase of 2.4% compared to the same period in 2019.

In which, enterprises with foreign direct investment increased by 18.5%; non-state enterprises increased by 1.9%; State-owned enterprises alone decreased by 6.9%. Labor in the entire enterprise sector decreased by nearly 3% at the same time, of which labor in foreign-invested enterprises increased by 2.4%; non-state enterprises decreased by 5.2%; State-owned enterprises decreased by 9.2%.

Regarding the income of employees, the report said that the average monthly income of employees in foreign-invested enterprises operating with business results increased by 1.4 times in the last year. period 2015-2020, from 7.5 million VND/person (2015) to 10.5 million VND/person (2020).

Average monthly income of employees in operating enterprises with production and business results by foreign-invested enterprises in the period 2015-2020.Source: GSO

Among the foreign-invested enterprises will include 100% foreign-owned enterprises and foreign joint-venture enterprises. In general, the average monthly salary of employees in these two types of enterprises also has a significant difference in the period 2015-2020. Accordingly, the salary of employees working in joint ventures with foreign countries is higher than in enterprises with 100% foreign capital.

For enterprises with 100% foreign investment capital, the average monthly salary of employees has increased by 1.4 times within 5 years, from 7.2 million VND/person in 2015 to 10.3 million VND/person/person/year in 2015 people 2020.

Meanwhile, in joint venture companies with foreign countries, the average monthly salary of employees has increased 1.2 times within 5 years, from 10.4 million VND/person in 2015 to 13 million VND/person/person/year in 2015 people 2020.

In addition, the report also said that the average production and business capital of operating enterprises with production and business results in 2020 increased by 12.6% compared to 2019. In which, capital of the business sector FDI enterprises had the highest growth rate of 18.1%; non-state enterprises increased by 11.9% (shareholding enterprises without state capital increased by 16.8%); State-owned enterprises increased by 9.9% (100% state-owned enterprises increased by 6%).

In 2020, the net revenue of production and business of operating enterprises with production and business results reached VND 27.4 million billion, up 4% compared to 201. Specifically, non-state enterprises achieved 15 ,8 million billion dong, up 4.3%; enterprises with foreign direct investment capital of VND 8.2 million billion, up 7.1%; State-owned enterprises reached VND 3.4 million billion, down 4% (100% state-owned enterprises decreased by 1.7%).

Source: CafeF