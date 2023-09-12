Over 700 booths from 32 provinces gather at the Vietnam Agricultural Products Festival

On the evening of September 11th, in Vinh Long City, the People’s Committee of Vinh Long Province, in coordination with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers’ Association, organized the opening ceremony of the 2023 Vietnam Agricultural Festival in Vinh Long. The festival runs from September 11 to September 17.

Opening ceremony of Vietnam Agricultural Products Festival – Vinh Long 2023

With a scale of over 700 booths from more than 400 businesses representing 32 provinces and cities nationwide, the festival features a series of interconnected programs and activities within an overall framework linked to rich, diverse, attractive, and meaningful cultural festival activities. These include the “Red Ceramics Art Road” and the “Development of Prominent Agricultural Products of Vinh Long Province and the Mekong Delta” agricultural product road. Particularly noteworthy are the hundreds of booths showcasing characteristic agricultural products from various provinces and cities throughout the country.

Within the festival, there are also several activities such as a seminar on elevating the value of Vietnamese agricultural products, a competition for delicious dishes made from the distinctive agricultural products of Vinh Long Province, a competition for delicious and nutritious meals from home gardens, and a competition for vintage agricultural floats to promote Vietnamese agricultural products for broader integration.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Lu Quang Ngoi, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vinh Long Province, stated that this event serves as an active bridge and support for Vinh Long Province, as well as provinces and cities nationwide, to introduce, promote, and honor the values of traditional craftsmanship, especially the achievements of rural development in the era of innovation and integration. At the same time, through the series of events at the festival, they aim to introduce to consumers the distinctive products of each region, harness the strengths of localities effectively, attract investment, strengthen partnerships, and support the development of key economic sectors in each locality. This contributes to building the reputation of agricultural products, especially Vietnamese-branded fruits, in both domestic and international markets.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Quyen Thanh, Vice Chairwoman of Vinh Long Provincial People’s Committee, awarded the scholarship plaque to Secretary of Vinh Long Provincial Youth Union Tran Cong Khanh

On this occasion, the organizers have awarded 100 scholarships (each worth 1 million VND) to support students in difficult circumstances in Vinh Long Province in their pursuit of education.