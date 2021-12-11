Over 56.38 million people in Vietnam received two Covid vaccine doses

Vietnam logged an additional 14,839 Covid-19 infections in 57 out of 63 cities and provinces on Friday

According to the Ministry of Health, 14,819 of the new patients are locally-transmitted cases confirmed in 57 out of 63 localities in the country. There were 20 imported patients confirmed on Friday.

The new infections showed a decrease of 481 cases compared to Thursday’s figure. There were 8,843 infections found in the community.

As of Friday evening, 1,376,930 infections had been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country in late April. Some localities that have recorded the highest number of patients include HCM City (484,602), Binh Duong (286,459), Dong Nai (91,490), Long An (39,094), and Tay Ninh (36,873).

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 1,382,272. The country now stands 33rd among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections.

On December 10, an additional 1,362 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 1,052,341.

On Friday evening, a further 216 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 27,186.

The data showed, as of on December 9, Vietnam administered 1.02 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The country has so far conducted over 130.93 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over 56.38 million people having received two doses.

