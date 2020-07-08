Over 200 Vietnamese workers in Africa seeking for repatriation amid Covid-19

Up to 213 Vietnamese workers in the Republic of Guinea are calling for local authorities’ help to repatriate them amid the serious Covid-19 pandemic.

The workers, including many infected with Covid-19, are working at Sendje Hydro-power Plant. They have come to the Republic of Guinea under the contract signed by the UK’s Duglas Alliance Ltd and Vietnam’s CMVietnam and LILAMA 10.

Earlier, a representative from CMVietnam, said that 15 had tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time. The result will be checked again to ensure accuracy.

According to the Vietnamese Embassy in Angola and the Republic of Guinea, the embassy was informed of the case by CMVietnam and LILAMA 10. The firms have co-operated with general contractors and local health agencies to conduct the Covid-19 prevention measures, including tests and quarantine, so that the Vietnamese workers can return home as soon as possible.

CMVietnam and LILAMA 10 are required to keep a closed eye on the workers in order to provide support and report to their family.

Under the instruction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been actively working with local agencies abroad and airlines to conduct flights to bring Vietnamese people in Covid-19 affected areas to home. To date, 51 flights of this kind have been provided, repatriating more than 12,000 people who have been all quarantined as regulated.

This article was originally published in Dtinews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

WhatsApp

Print

