Over 1,000 traders at wholesale markets in Hanoi tested negative for Covid-19

Over 1,000 traders tested negative for the novel coronavirus from five wholesale markets in Hanoi on the weekend.

The municipal Center for Disease Control did mass quick tests on 1,064 traders from the markets on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Vietnam News Agency.

The center took 277 samples from traders at Den Lu Wholesale Market in Hoang Mai District, 254 at Long Bien Wholesale Market in Ba Dinh District, 223 at Ha Vy Wholesale Market in Thuong Tin District, 140 at Yen So Wholesale Market in Hoang Mai District, and 170 at Nga Tu So Wholesale Market in Dong Da District.

All tests have returned negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The center has also tested over 1,300 residents of a neighborhood in Thuong Tin District, Hanoi. Results are pending.

Vietnam has confirmed 268 COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, with 202 having made a full recovery. No virus-related death has been reported in the country so far.

A total of 62,998 have been quarantined at home, hospitals, and other centralized facilities as of Monday morning, according to the Ministry of Health.

The country has conducted 163,377 COVID-19 tests to date.

Hanoi is the nation’s epicenter, where 122 patients have been sickened by the virus.

Thirty-one active cases are being treated in the capital.

Ho Chi Minh City is the second-largest cluster in Vietnam, as 54 infections have been confirmed, five of them now active.

Infection rates have fallen since April 4, with five cases or fewer have been recorded daily, seemingly thanks to social distancing measures.

The Southeast Asian country has implemented nationwide social distancing since April 1 to slow the COVID-19 transmission.

People are told not to leave home except for essential circumstances and to maintain a miminum distance of two meters from one another in social interaction.

Schools, stores, and other non-essential services are closed while inter-province travels are restricted.

All foreigners have been denied entry into Vietnam since March 22, bar exceptions approved on a case-by-case basis.

Source: Tuoitrenews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

WhatsApp

Print

