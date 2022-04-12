Our favourite Asian-themed slots games

Online slots are the most popular games at any online casino. And slot sites all over the world offer players an incredible selection of the best online slots. Where you can win huge cash prizes that could change your life!

But, with so many new online slots to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. Today, we’re going to take a look at 3 of our favourite Asian-themed slot games.

Each game we list has its own unique and fun take on Asian culture. Plus, each slot title offers you the chance to win a life-changing sum of money.

So, let’s dive in and take a look at these amazing games that you can find at the leading slot sites.

Bull in a China Shop

This fun and quirky slot from Play’n GO is a modern approach to the expression ‘like a bull in a china shop’. And the owner of this shop is having a terrible time with the bull that has broken in and started smashing the place up!

The graphics on this game are superb. And the soundtrack is more like a Disney movie than a slot game. But, don’t be fooled by this game’s cute exterior. Avid slots fans get fast-paced and dynamic gameplay. And, with 5 reels and 20 paylines, Bull in a China Shop gives you the chance to land lots of wins.

Plus, this game is chock-full of lots of special features, including scatter symbols, multipliers, wild symbols and a fantastic free spins round.

Finally, with the top prize of 5,000x, this sweet slot actually has huge potential to land you some serious cash.

And we love the attention to detail in the animation. From the beautiful Asian designs on the pottery, to the sweet old lady who’s having a nightmare trying to contain the bull that’s been let loose in her precious shop!

Super Happy Fortune Cat

This super cute game from Lightning Box is another fun and quirky title with the Asian theme. And our main character, the super happy fortune cat himself, is best friends with an equally sweet-looking hamster. Both of whom claim to be the luckiest animals in the world!

The animation and imagery in this slot game is fun, bright and vibrant. Again, this is a slot title that looks very cute from the outset. But it still offers players a good gaming session, where you can win lots of cash.

Super Happy Fortune Cat has 5 reels and a generous 25 paylines. Plus, it has medium volatility. Which means lots of regular payouts.

Finally, this game also comes with stacked symbols, which give you more chances to win. So, if you like your games silly and tongue-in-cheek, but still want to get your hands on some regular wins, then Super Happy Fortune Cat could be your next go-to slot.

Peking Luck

Obviously a pun on the popular Chinese dish, Peking duck, this slot game from Pragmatic Play is a colourful tribute to Chinese culture.

We love all the bright and colourful graphics. And the details, like decorative fans, masks and Chinese drums, give this slot a very authentic feel.

Plus, we also love the gold and red colour scheme, which reminds us of the Chinese New Year. Along with lots of beautiful hanging lanterns and a stunning sapphire blue ocean backdrop, this game is absolutely gorgeous to look at.

However, this is not just a visual feast! Peking Luck also offers players the chance to land themselves a top prize of 1,000x.

The game comes with 5 reels and 25 paylines. And the maximum bet is a whopping £250, which will suit high rollers.

Peking Luck also comes with a fantastic bonus game. As well as special symbols, such as scatters and wilds. But, keep in mind that this game is highly volatile. Meaning that it won’t pay out very often. But, when it does, that you’re in for a very generous cash prize!

Conclusion

There are tons of games on the market that all centre around the Asian genre. And international players seem to love these types of slots, as they offer a fun experience with an exotic theme.

So, if you’re looking for online slots UK, or abroad, then Casino.xyz has reviewed lots of slots sites, along with plenty of popular slots on the market.

Here you’ll find a fantastic selection of all the best slots, including ones based in and around Asia. Also, you’ll find lists of the leading slot sites where you can play these, and more.

In summary, we think that the Asian genre of slots is only going to get more popular. As players love the culture, people and experiences that the continent has to offer.

Therefore, we can’t wait to see what some of the best slots providers in the world come up with next!

