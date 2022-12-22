Orion earns nearly 1 million USD a day in Vietnam

Orion’s subsidiary in Vietnam has just recorded sales of more than 400 billion won, a record high since its establishment in 2005.

Orion Corp., a major confectionery maker in South Korea, has said that its Vietnamese subsidiary, Orion Food Vina, has posted its highest revenue since its founding in 2005, Yonhap reported.

Specifically, in the first 11 months of the year, Orion Food Vina earned more than 406 billion won ($313.8 million), up 38% over the same period last year. The equivalent of earning $940,000 per day.

The manufacturer said potato snacks, cakes, rice cakes, fast food and jellies were the main items that brought this record level of sales.

Orion Food Vina is the owner of a series of familiar food brands in Vietnam such as ChocoPie cakes, Custas cakes, Góute cookies, Ostar chips, Swing…

In 2005, Orion Group officially established Orion Vina Food Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City. In December 2006, Orion inaugurated the first factory in My Phuoc 2 Industrial Park, Binh Duong Province and the second factory in Yen Phong Industrial Park, Bac Ninh Province 3 years later.

Orion aims to become the number 1 confectionery manufacturer in Vietnam. The company said that it is planning to open new production facilities at two factories in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and is considering a plan to build another factory.

It is known that Orion’s overseas subsidiaries with the largest revenue are Orion in China, Vietnam and Russia, respectively.

