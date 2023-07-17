“Original iPhone Sets Unprecedented Auction Record with Jaw-Dropping Sale Price”

An original 4GB iPhone still sealed at the factory in 2007 has just sold at auction for a record-breaking $158,000.

According to AppleInsider, the auction was conducted by LCG Auctions between June 30 and July 16, with the highest number being pegged at $158,644 after 28 bids. The initial price for this iPhone was 10,000 USD and the final number broke the 100,000 USD prediction made earlier.

Apple released the auctioned original iPhone, a “rare” 4 GB model, on June 29, 2007. The company produced it in limited quantities, as they focused on the higher-priced 8 GB variant priced at $100, which attracted more user interest. Just over two months after its release, Apple discontinued the 4 GB model on September 5, 2007.

The auctioned 4GB iPhone model is still factory sealed and is said to be in “exceptional condition” with “virtually spotless” edges and surfaces and tightly wrapped. The product was also co-signed by part of the original engineering team at Apple when the shipment was first released.

The amount for this original 4GB iPhone is much higher than previous factory sealed and auctioned iPhone models. The previous record was set in February 2023 for the iPhone 8 GB model with the amount of 63,356.4 USD. A second record was set a month later for $54,904, another record for the original model with the “Lucky You” sticker on the box for $40,000.

Reportedly, with a price of 158,644 USD, this original 4 GB iPhone is worth more than 4 Tesla Model 3 cars, 264 Mac mini M2s and 99 1 TB iPhone 14 Pro Max.