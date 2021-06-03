Organize Your Storage Closet Using These Tips  

Storage is an essential element of an organized home. But, all too often, we are in a rush to conceal the piles of clutter that we forget to clean and organize in our storage closets. Going through a pile of mess can get a little frustrating, especially if you are in a rush in the morning.

With that said, we are discussing some effective organizing solutions to help you maximize your storage space. These are easy and budget-friendly, helping you gain control over your storage instantly!

Why You Should Rethink the Value of Storage Organization

Staying organized is not easy, but understanding the value of effective storage solutions can make the difference between a disorderly and a well-thought-out home. Regardless of the size of your storage closet, you must use its space efficiently. So without further ado, here are the reasons why you should value storage organization.

It saves time.

Studies suggest that the average American spends 2.5 days every year looking for misplaced items, and the consequences include a total spend of $2.7 billion each year to replace lost items such as keys, glasses, shoes, and so on. It goes to show that organized spaces not only save us from wasting time searching through a mess of paper and laundry but from unnecessary expenses as well.

It maximizes space.

A growing segment of consumers is moving to smaller living spaces for easier upkeep and lower maintenance costs. With floor-to-ceiling storage solutions, it’s easier for them to optimize and significantly increase the space efficiency of the property, resolving any challenge that often comes with small spaces.

It adds value to the property.

The value of a property often increases when there are large storage solutions already installed—built-in closets, bookshelves, cabinets, etc. These attract more potential buyers, too. Many homebuyers today are in search of move-in ready spaces where they no longer have to pay for retrofitting the storage system themselves.

Maximizing space is becoming more important than how much actual space exists. Integrating well-designed interior spaces with effective storage solutions is a perfect balance of function and aesthetics that can make life easier for you.

How to Maximize your Storage Closet Space

Declutter.

It doesn’t matter how many color-coordinated organizers you have: there will come a day when you look at your closet and wonder how you managed to accumulate that much. Take the time to edit your storage and get rid of anything that falls into the following categories:

clothes that no longer fit you

Items that no longer match your current lifestyle

clothes you haven’t worn or items you haven’t used in the last two years

Maximize Vertical Space.

If possible, install rows of clothing rods to double your hanging space. Use them to hang articles of clothing that will not stretch when hung as well as any other small items that would otherwise look chaotic when stored in bins. These include scarves, belts, ties, and necklaces, to name a few.

Add Dividers.

Another way to make use of the vertical space is to install shelf dividers. They make stacking clothes easier, keep everything in place, and ensure that your pile will not topple over. All in all, they make your shelf look way neater.

Invest in Small Bins and Baskets.

For the things that don’t make it to your clothing rods, put them in bins and baskets, and organize them by category. Place them on hard-to-reach shelves, so you will have to grab the entire bin rather than reach around to find what you’re looking for.

Use the Closet Door.

Ample space between your clothes and the closet door? Install a towel bar behind the door and use it to hang your most-used pairs of shoes—another row of clothes would work just fine, too. However, always make sure that the door closes well.

Use Matching Hangers.

Invest in good-quality hangers that can work for most of the clothes that you have. It may not be a space-saving solution but it can make your closet look organized and visually-appealing.

Store Away Off-Season Items.

To keep your closet looking cramped, make sure to update and edit it regularly by moving your off-season clothing to separate storage containers. It should free up more space for the clothes that you wear regularly during the current season.

Additionally, you would also want to constantly remove clothes that you no longer use for the reasons mentioned above. Donate, sell, or pass them down to your relatives—whatever works best for you, the goal here is to clear up your space.

Takeaway

The more often you maintain your closet, the less time it will take. Make it easy for yourself by following a cleaning schedule, whether that be every month or by season. Nevertheless, when you can’t find the clothes you want to wear for tomorrow, it’s likely a good sign you need to take a good look at your closet and re-organize it.

Do you have any other tips to add on how to organize your storage closet? Share your thoughts by leaving a comment below!

