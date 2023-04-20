Organize a test flight between Hanoi and Ca Mau.

The plane from the test flight successfully landed at Ca Mau Airport at 11 a.m. Civil Aviation Authority representatives and Ca Mau provincial authorities arrived to congratulate the flight crew.

According to the airline official, Ca Mau Airport is rather small, with somewhat narrow runways and taxiways. The runway is barely 1,500m long, making it the smallest in Vietnam’s commercial airports. Following an extensive investigation, the airline opted for the Embraer plane for the test flight.

After the test flight, the Hanoi-Ca Mau route will be formally launched on April 29.

@vtv.vn