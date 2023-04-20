Home » Organize a test flight between Hanoi and Ca Mau.
BusinessLifeTravel

Organize a test flight between Hanoi and Ca Mau.

On the morning of April 20, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, leaders of Ca Mau province, and Bamboo Airways organized a technical flight to Ca Mau airport.

by Linh Vu

The plane from the test flight successfully landed at Ca Mau Airport at 11 a.m. Civil Aviation Authority representatives and Ca Mau provincial authorities arrived to congratulate the flight crew.

According to the airline official, Ca Mau Airport is rather small, with somewhat narrow runways and taxiways. The runway is barely 1,500m long, making it the smallest in Vietnam’s commercial airports. Following an extensive investigation, the airline opted for the Embraer plane for the test flight.

After the test flight, the Hanoi-Ca Mau route will be formally launched on April 29.

@vtv.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Important: You are required to wear masks in...

Why Covid-19 cases suddenly rising in Vietnam capital...

From Food to Scenery: The Top 5 Experiences...

GrandPrix: Vietnam a potential candidate to host F1...

Solutions to air pollution: How Vietnam capital city...

Hanoi: A vehicle lost control and crashed with...