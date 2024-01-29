Opening the entire Prenn pass route before the Tet Holiday

The Project Management Board of the provincial transportation department in Lam Dong proposes that the Provincial Department of Transport report to the Provincial People’s Committee for unified approval to open the entire Prenn Pass before the Lunar New Year in 2024.

On January 28, the Project Management Board of the provincial transportation department in Lam Dong announced that it had submitted a request to the Provincial Department of Transport to report to the Provincial People’s Committee for unified approval to open the entire Prenn Pass before the Lunar New Year in 2024.

Prenn Pass after being expanded

After inspecting the road conditions of the section from the Prenn Bridge to Dantala Waterfall under the project to upgrade and expand the Prenn Pass in Da Lat City (Lam Dong), the Project Management Board of the transportation project observed that the section from the Prenn Bridge to Dantala Waterfall has been completed, ensuring the quality of the construction in accordance with regulations and meeting safety and lighting conditions along the route as per the approved construction drawing. The remaining tasks, such as painting kilometer markers, are pending due to the lack of agreement on the painting method related to road names and a streamlined process for easy management and operation.

Prenn Pass was expanded to limit traffic congestion on holidays and New Year when many tourists come to Da Lat

The remaining items involve further enhancement of traffic safety measures. The safety and lighting conditions along the route will be ensured for the opening of the entire Prenn Pass before the Lunar New Year in 2024, with an initial operating speed of 60 km/h to meet the travel needs of residents and tourists.

As reported by Thanh Nien, the project to upgrade and expand the Prenn Pass from 2 to 4 lanes, with a total length of 7.36 km and a total investment of over VND 552 billion, was commenced on February 10, 2023.

On February 10, 2023, construction began on expanding Prenn Pass

On December 14, 2023, the section from Dantala Waterfall to the end of the route was opened. The section from the Prenn Bridge to Dantala Waterfall, with a length of 4.48 km, was temporarily opened from December 29, 2023, to January 2, 2024, to serve the New Year holiday and commemorate the 130th anniversary of the formation and development of Da Lat City. The opening of the entire Prenn Pass before the Lunar New Year will provide convenience for local residents and tourists after a temporary closure of the pass for one year during the upgrade and expansion construction. @Thanhnien.vn