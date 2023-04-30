Opening Paragliding Festival “Flying over the water season”

The Cao Pha paragliding location in Mu Cang Chai district is more than 1,200 meters above sea level. This is one of the most beautiful places in Vietnam, as well as in the globe. Visitors may witness the grandeur of the terraced fields when the rice is mature, as well as the magnificent splendor of Mu Cang Chai’s mountains and woods, via paragliding.

Cao Pha Paragliding Festival has developed into an appealing private brand, attracting tourists to Mu Cang Chai’s highlands. This year, Cao Pha Paragliding Festival attracted 30 pilots.

A huge number of guests were able to admire the parachute performance and double-fly with the pilot right after the opening ceremony.

The Mu Cang Chai district’s Paragliding Festival is one of a series of activities to commemorate significant festivals related to tourist activities “The water season.” This year’s tourism activities seek to expose and promote to domestic and foreign visitors attractive tourist places, distinctive goods, and unique cultural traits of the Mong ethnic group in Mu Cang Chai. At the same time, it is a chance to enhance people’s consciousness about the need of maintaining, protecting, and promoting national cultural values on Mu Cang Chai’s land.

“The water season” tourism activities will take place from April 30 to the end of May 2023. Visitors will be able to visit, relax and experience many practical activities, especially the experience of cultivating terraced fields from the art of tillage, and embankment to sowing; the art of drawing patterns with beeswax on fabrics, embroidering brocade, weaving Mong fabrics with flax yarn; making Mong flute, performing art of Mong flute; explore the cultural values of the Mong and Thai ethnic communities; visit the highland market and participate in the Paragliding Festival “Flying over the water season” opening on the morning of April 30 and experience activities will take place from April 29 to May 28.

@vtv.vn