Opening of Van Don – Can Tho air route

The new flight route from Van Don Airport (Quang Ninh) to Can Tho will help connect two important economic regions and create favorable conditions for promoting tourism development.

Mr. Tran Viet Truong, Chairman of Can Tho City People’s Committee (in the middle) were the first guests on the flight from Can Tho to Van Don airport. Photo: Quoc Nam.

On April 25, Flight number VJ486 with 118 passengers on board departed from Can Tho International Airport and landed at Van Don International Airport (Van Don District, Quang Ninh Province) after more than 2 hours of flight.

This is the first flight connecting two economic regions, the Red River Delta and Northeast (Quang Ninh) and the Mekong Delta (Can Tho). Residents and tourists can easily and conveniently start their journey to explore the Western region and Ha Long Bay.

In an interview with Zing, Mr. Tran Viet Truong, Chairman of Can Tho People’s Committee, shared that the first round-trip flight went smoothly, marking an important milestone in connecting the two localities. The two localities will sign, introduce, promote and facilitate commercial activities, creating favorable conditions for trade, exchange of goods…

The ceremony of spraying water cannon to welcome the first aircraft operating the route Quang Ninh – Can Tho. Photo: Quoc Nam.

Ms. Dang Thi Nhu Quynh, Deputy Director in charge of business at Van Don International Airport, said that the opening of the new flight route from Van Don to Can Tho not only helps connect tourism but also creates an important driving force to promote socio-economic development, making Quang Ninh a leading destination connected to many economic and social centers in the country. This helps revive Quang Ninh tourism after being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are continuing to study and promote charter flights with airlines from South Korea, China, and Japan to Van Don, laying the foundation for operating regular international flights. In addition, the domestic flight network to and from Van Don is expected to reconnect to Da Nang and continue to expand to Phu Quoc,” Ms. Quynh said.

According to Ms. Quynh, the flights in the first week on April 25, 27, and 29 were fully booked in both directions, from Van Don (Quang Ninh) to Tra Noc (Can Tho) and vice versa. The number of ticket bookings continued to increase during the 4-day holiday period from April 30 to May 1.

