Opening of Tourism Festival ‘Cai Rang Floating Market Culture’ 2023

The event was held at the Cai Rang Floating Market stop (No. 17/2 Vo Tanh Street, Yen Thuan area, Le Binh ward, Cai Rang district, Can Tho City) with the theme of “Preserving and Developing Cai Rang Floating Market Culture”.

The festival featured approximately 15 activities, a total of over 60 stalls, and a variety of exciting activities such as: “Beauty of Ba Ba shirt in the past and present”; a contest to display models of boats and ships to buy and sell agricultural products at Cai Rang Floating Market; a tourism digital transformation festival between Ho Chi Minh City and 13 provinces in the Mekong Delta, and so on.

The highlight of this year’s festival is a boat parade on the river, garbage collection on the river, stalls promoting tourism, introducing specialties, Southern folk cakes, folk singing contests, dragon boat races, Don Ca Tai Tu performance on the river, and so on.

@vtv.vn