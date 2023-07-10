Home » Opening of Tourism Festival ‘Cai Rang Floating Market Culture’ 2023
LifeTravel

Opening of Tourism Festival ‘Cai Rang Floating Market Culture’ 2023

On July 10, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Can Tho City coordinated with the People's Committee of Cai Rang District to organize the 7th "Cai Rang Floating Market Culture" Tourism Festival in 2023.

by Linh Vu

The event was held at the Cai Rang Floating Market stop (No. 17/2 Vo Tanh Street, Yen Thuan area, Le Binh ward, Cai Rang district, Can Tho City) with the theme of “Preserving and Developing Cai Rang Floating Market Culture”.

Cai Rang floating market seen from above

Cai Rang floating market seen from above

The festival featured approximately 15 activities, a total of over 60 stalls, and a variety of exciting activities such as: “Beauty of Ba Ba shirt in the past and present”; a contest to display models of boats and ships to buy and sell agricultural products at Cai Rang Floating Market; a tourism digital transformation festival between Ho Chi Minh City and 13 provinces in the Mekong Delta, and so on.

The highlight of this year’s festival is a boat parade on the river, garbage collection on the river, stalls promoting tourism, introducing specialties, Southern folk cakes, folk singing contests, dragon boat races, Don Ca Tai Tu performance on the river, and so on.

Tourism festival "Cai Rang Floating Market Culture" is an annual activity of Cai Rang district, Can Tho city.

The tourism festival “Cai Rang Floating Market Culture” is an annual activity of Cai Rang district, Can Tho City.

@vtv.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Ho Chi Minh City opens fruit week “On...

Opening Paragliding Festival “Flying over the water season”

The Hùng Kings’ Temple Festival and the intangible...

Cai Rang floating market among world’s must-visit food...

Vietnam held The European Film Festival 2020 next...

Five Best Places in Vietnam To Visit Before...