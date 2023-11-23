Home » Opening of the 4th Vietnam Cultural Heritage Festival – 2023
Life

Opening of the 4th Vietnam Cultural Heritage Festival – 2023

In honor of "Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day 2023", the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Festival is scheduled to be held on November 22 and 23. This festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of Vietnam's rich cultural heritage, featuring a diverse range of activities and events for all to enjoy.

by Linh Vu
Opening the 4th Vietnam Cultural Heritage Festival was a festival drum (Trống Hội) performance.

The Thang Long Imperial Citadel and Cultural Heritage Site in Hanoi hosted the opening ceremony of “The Fourth Vietnam Cultural Heritage Festival – 2023”, organized by the UNESCO Center for Culture and Sports Development (Vietnam Union of UNESCO Associations) and the Thang Long Heritage Conservation Center – Hanoi. The event showcased various unique forms of Vietnamese cultural and artistic heritage, including the elegant áo dài performance by young designers and traditional folk games.

Khai mạc Ngày hội Di sản văn hóa Việt Nam lần thứ IV-2023 | Văn hóa | Báo ảnh Dân tộc và Miền núi

The Ao Dai performance in the collection “Fragrance of Hanoi” by designer Duong Quynh Giang

The program aimed to celebrate the noble values of Vietnamese cultural heritage, promote its value, and contribute to its sustainable conservation. Mr. Nguyen Phuc Luu, Director of the UNESCO Center for the Development of Culture and Sports, emphasized the importance of honoring Vietnam’s cultural heritage and recognizing it as a representative intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

This cultural festival provided an excellent opportunity for domestic and foreign communities, friends, and international visitors to experience and enjoy the rich cultural heritage of Vietnam. The previous three festivals have left remarkable artistic impressions, showcasing various national cultural heritage performances and practices.

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Hanoi put into operation an additional City Tour...

Enjoy the flavors of Hanoi winter

Get to know about KidZania Hanoi – Land...

Hanoi aims for 100% non-degradable nylon bag-free supermarkets...

Video: Unique dining experience in Hanoi, Vietnam

Hanoi in daisy season