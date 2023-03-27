Opening of Hai Ba Trung Walking Street in Thua Thien Hue

On the 48th anniversary of Thua Thien-Hue province’s Liberation Day (March 26, 1975 – March 26, 2023), Hue City People’s Committee Chairman Vo Le Nhat said that Hai Ba Trung pedestrian street is the city’s third pedestrian street to open. The pedestrian street is planned to provide more development resources for the residential community, as well as a venue for product promotion and the addition of new tourism products to the locality.

Hai Ba Trung walking street operates from 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Hai Ba Trung pedestrian street was created with the intention of generating two clusters of modern aesthetic light points, 3D mapping as a check-in symbol. It is the symbol of the commercial shopping pedestrian street in the VNPT Hue Building area (Thua Thien – Hue Posts and Telecommunications) and the entertainment pedestrian street in the CineStar Hue Cinema area.

The commercial retail pedestrian street has numerous available, community-friendly booths presenting, introducing, and selling handcraft items, specialties, three-region cuisine, and Hue-specific products via mobile vehicle.

The entertainment walking street is a venue where cultural exchange events, art, street music, and so on may be organized to suit the cultural enjoyment demands of locals and visitors visiting Hue.

Moreover, Hai Ba Trung walking street takes use of people’s business services to establish a bustling area that caters to the demands of nightlife. Thereby, creating conditions for business and commercial activities of people and business establishments in the region to be developed. Since then, Hue’s countryside and people have been heavily advertised to tourists. Local tourism and socioeconomic development are encouraged.

A significant number of citizens and visitors in Hue city enjoyed immersing themselves in the Tourism Colors Carnival event at Hai Ba Trung pedestrian street shortly after it began. The initiative launches a pilot for the space to host cultural exchanges, art, and street music on this pedestrian street, kicking off the series of activities of “Hue Summer Festival 2023.”

@vtv.vn