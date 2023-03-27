Home » Opening of Hai Ba Trung Walking Street in Thua Thien Hue
LifeTravel

Opening of Hai Ba Trung Walking Street in Thua Thien Hue

On the evening of March 26, the Hai Ba Trung walking street in Vinh Ninh ward, Hue city was formally launched.

by Linh Vu
Hai Ba Trung walking street

On the 48th anniversary of Thua Thien-Hue province’s Liberation Day (March 26, 1975 – March 26, 2023), Hue City People’s Committee Chairman Vo Le Nhat said that Hai Ba Trung pedestrian street is the city’s third pedestrian street to open. The pedestrian street is planned to provide more development resources for the residential community, as well as a venue for product promotion and the addition of new tourism products to the locality.

Hai Ba Trung walking street operates from 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

[Hanoi plans to open another pedestrian street]

The Hai Ba Trung pedestrian street was created with the intention of generating two clusters of modern aesthetic light points, 3D mapping as a check-in symbol. It is the symbol of the commercial shopping pedestrian street in the VNPT Hue Building area (Thua Thien – Hue Posts and Telecommunications) and the entertainment pedestrian street in the CineStar Hue Cinema area.

The commercial retail pedestrian street has numerous available, community-friendly booths presenting, introducing, and selling handcraft items, specialties, three-region cuisine, and Hue-specific products via mobile vehicle.

The entertainment walking street is a venue where cultural exchange events, art, street music, and so on may be organized to suit the cultural enjoyment demands of locals and visitors visiting Hue.

A large number of people watched and mingled with the atmosphere of the Carnival of Tourism Colors at Hai Ba Trung pedestrian street. Photo: TTXVN

A large number of people watched and mingled with the atmosphere of the Carnival of Tourism Colors at Hai Ba Trung pedestrian street. Photo: TTXVN

Moreover, Hai Ba Trung walking street takes use of people’s business services to establish a bustling area that caters to the demands of nightlife. Thereby, creating conditions for business and commercial activities of people and business establishments in the region to be developed. Since then, Hue’s countryside and people have been heavily advertised to tourists. Local tourism and socioeconomic development are encouraged.

A significant number of citizens and visitors in Hue city enjoyed immersing themselves in the Tourism Colors Carnival event at Hai Ba Trung pedestrian street shortly after it began. The initiative launches a pilot for the space to host cultural exchanges, art, and street music on this pedestrian street, kicking off the series of activities of “Hue Summer Festival 2023.”

@vtv.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

What Vietnam should do to attract digital nomads...

Suggestion needed: “I am planning to visit Vietnam...

You can now experience Public bike-sharing system in...

Tourism markets in Vietnam are bouncing back as...

Central Vietnam reinforces first line of defense against...

Everything about the elegant cruise boat, which just...