Opening of C-shaped steel overpass in Hanoi

On the morning of June 30th, the C Bridge at the Chua Boc – Pham Ngoc Thach intersection (Dong Da district, Hanoi) was opened to traffic.

The bridge was built with assembled steel structures, facilitating two-way traffic for mixed vehicles in the direction of Chua Boc – Pham Ngoc Thach, with a total length of 318 meters and a width of 9 meters. The project commenced in November 2021 with a budget of 123.7 billion Vietnamese dong from the Hanoi municipal budget.

At the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, Duong Duc Tuan, emphasized that the construction of the C-shaped bridge at the Chua Boc – Pham Ngoc Thach intersection is one of the city’s key transportation projects aimed at addressing congestion in an area with many schools, commercial centers, and service buildings.

According to city leaders, in the immediate stage before land clearance for the expansion of Ton That Tung Street, the Hanoi People’s Committee decided to invest in the steel overpass in the form of a letter C. In the subsequent phase, when Ton That Tung Street is expanded according to the master plan, additional branches will be completed to connect with the bridge on Ton That Tung Street, forming a complete Y-shaped overpass.

Commencing in November 2021, the Chua Boc – Pham Ngoc Thach overpass was scheduled to be completed and put into operation in June 2022. However, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and challenges in underground and aboveground construction transportation, the project experienced delays in construction.

After the opening, the overpass will allow cars and motorcycles to travel in both directions, from Chua Boc to Pham Ngoc Thach and vice versa.

The C-shaped overpass connects Pham Ngoc Thach and Chua Boc, Dong Da district, Hanoi. Photo: Google Maps.

