Opening night of Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo: Invitation to visitors to Vietnam

On the evening of September 6th, the “Vietnamese Image” gala night marked the beginning of a series of activities at the Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo (ITE HCMC) to welcome nearly 800 delegates from domestic and international travel agencies.

Attending the gala event “Vietnamese Image” were Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, along with delegates and businesses from 42 countries and territories.

In his opening speech, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai stated that the program is a warm invitation to tourists to come to Vietnam to admire its magnificent and beautiful nature, immerse themselves in its friendliness, explore its diverse and rich cultural heritage.

Impressive performances at the gala night

“Tonight’s program is also a greeting to our esteemed guests in Ho Chi Minh City—a city that values its traditional values and always looks towards the future, a vibrant, friendly, and enthusiastic destination; a city that harmoniously blends a dynamic and modern lifestyle with a rich, long-standing architectural and cultural heritage; a city where you can find cuisine from around the world alongside delicious Vietnamese dishes,” emphasized Mr. Phan Van Mai.

Southern cakes welcome guests to attend the event on the sidelines

With lively performances and elaborate stage productions, the gala night portrayed a modern, youthful Vietnam that still preserves its rich cultural identity and ancient traditions. The 17th ITE HCMC takes place from September 7th to 9th, 2023, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (District 7, Ho Chi Minh City). It includes various specialized activities such as forums and large-scale seminars, such as the High-Level Tourism Forum “Digital Transformation Driving Tourism Development,” a tourism and hotel industry seminar – Vietnam’s resort industry – opportunities and challenges, as well as numerous promotional activities for tourism from Chile, South Korea, Japan, and more. @Thanhnien.vn