One Vietnam Airlines pilot has been suspended from flying after being suspected of testing positive for drugs

Vietnam Airlines confirmed the initial suspicion of a pilot positive for drugs.

According to reports, on April 25, the medical station of flight crew 919 performed a health check on Pilot P.H.D. prior to flight VN578, but Pilot D. declined to be tested for narcotics.

The Medical Station arranged with the A321 flight crew on the same day to bring Pilot D. to the office to collect samples for extensive testing.

Pilot D. tested positive for ketamine in a quick urine test at first. Intensive testing later revealed that pilot D. tested positive for ketamine.

Pilot D. also provided two painkillers that he was using without a doctor’s prescription. The medical experts determined, however, that the active ingredients in these two medications did not include ketamine-like compounds and did not create ketamine in the body’s metabolism.

A representative for Vietnam Airlines further stated that, in accordance with current regulations, pilot D has been temporarily stopped from work until the investigation is conducted.

In accordance with regulations, the airline has also originally reported to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and will update the official results with the Department.

@plo.vn