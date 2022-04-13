On the occasion of Thai traditional New Year, thousands of Thai products in Vietnam are discounted

More than 2,000 Thai products in Vietnam are discounted on the occasion of this country’s traditional New Year – Photo: N.BINH

On April 13, “Songkran Water Festival” officially took place at An Phu center of MM Mega Market Vietnam Co., Ltd (“MM”), Thu Duc City.

Ms. Wiraka Moodhitaporn – Consul General of the Kingdom of Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City – said that the good trade relations between the two countries have helped Thai and Vietnamese people have conditions to access goods at good prices and experience the culture. characterize each other.

Currently, the two countries are aiming for 25 billion USD of two-way trade by 2025. Thailand is also Vietnam’s largest trading partner in ASEAN and the 9th largest FDI investor, while Vietnam is the second largest foreign investor. Thailand’s 5th largest trading partner in the world.

Mr. Bruno Jousselin – CEO of MM Mega Market Vietnam – said that during the traditional Tet holiday, which lasts from now until April 15, of Thai people, more than 2,000 Thai imported products with reduced quality were reduced by supermarkets. prices up to 45%.

In addition, customers who come to shop at 12 supermarkets in the system can also enjoy special dishes with bold traditional Thai characteristics at the weekend and many familiar Thai brand products… Songkran Water Festival” is an opportunity for domestic consumers to access a variety of quality imported products and experience the typical Thai culture in Vietnam.

From 2019, MM Mega Market also exports vegetables, fruits, frozen foods to the world, to consumers around the world to experience Vietnam’s high-quality agricultural products, especially to the Thai market. Lan.

Source: tuoitre.vn