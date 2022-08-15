On the holiday of 2/9, the following 3 types of tourism will definitely attract visitors

There is almost a month left until September 2, but many families have already planned to get ready for the holiday. This year’s 4-day holiday is an ideal time for Vietnamese tourists to choose a long trip with a journey of many experiences. In particular, the types of tourism towards nature, combined with health care are “favored” above all.

Sea resort travel

As noted by travel agencies, after a peak summer season when tourist destinations are all overloaded, tourists tend to go to isolated natural destinations or enjoy the full vacation. stay at high-end resorts with self-contained facilities and internal beaches.

Guests explore Ha Long Bay on a private yacht. (Image: FLC Ha Long).

On groups selling travel services, combos of airline tickets – hotels in Quy Nhon, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang… are still of special interest. Minh Huong, Hanoi shared that she just bought a combo to go to Quy Nhon at a good price for the whole family after consulting many places. Drawing experience from previous years, on this occasion, her family plans to save costs early.

“The family wanted to have a vacation, so they chose FLC Quy Nhon resort with its own private beach, not crowded. We are quite assured when we bring children along because the resort has enough Safari zoo services, large swimming pool. , gym, golf course, many restaurants, cafes, located near attractions”.

Flexible combo from 950,000 VND/person at FLC complex is chosen by many tourists (Image: FLC Quy Nhon)

A representative of FLC Hotels & Resorts said that flexible combos continue to be the favorite choice of tourists, especially family groups. With only 975,000 VND/person, guests have 1 night stay, breakfast, lunch, spa treatment and up to 15% discount on 5-star services at the resort, unlimited use of swimming pool, Gym, children’s play area. This combo is applied throughout the FLC Hotels & Resorts system.

Golf tourism

In the strong recovery wave after the pandemic, golf tourism continues to be an attractive product. Visitors often combine golf with the experience of nature and resort services at the destination. With this type, resorts that fully meet the needs of “all-in-one” are often favored.

FLC Golf Links Quang Binh is the largest golf course complex in Vietnam with a total of 10 golf courses – 180 coastal holes. (Image: FLC Biscom)

Currently, golf infrastructure in Vietnam is being strongly invested with many golf courses possessing spectacular landscapes, meeting international standards. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Hieu, Director of the Institute of Sports Science, said that Vietnam currently has 80 18-hole golf courses. It is expected that by 2025, about 200 18-hole golf courses will be put into operation, most of the provinces have golf courses.

Notably, the golf course system of FLC Biscom such as FLC Ha Long Golf Club, FLC Sam Son Golf Links , FLC Quang Binh Golf Links… These golf courses are located in FLC’s resort complexes with beautiful views, well-equipped. Designed by international companies, attracting a large number of domestic and foreign tourists and contributing to making Vietnam one of the most attractive golf tourism destinations in Asia.

Health tourism

After being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic for a long time, along with climate change and environmental pollution, people are increasingly proactive in taking care of their health. That is also the reason that the type of health tourism is being preferred by many people.

Leading data and analytics company Global Data assesses that the health tourist market is experiencing the fastest growth rate and could fully recover by the end of 2022.

To meet this demand, many health tourism destinations have been built, on the basis of exploiting destinations with mineral water, hot water, natural mud mineral such as My Lam – Tuyen Quang hot spring tourist area, Quang Hanh hot mineral spring tourism – Quang Ninh, Thanh Thuy (Phu Tho).

Some resorts also launch resort product packages that combine health care with experts, including individual nutrition, meditation activities, yoga, and spa treatments to restore health. The richness and expansion of this type of tourism product promises to create more attractiveness for destinations and increase experiences for customers.

The type of resort service combined with health care is increasingly popular in Vietnam. (Image: Maia Spa – FLC Sam Son).

Source: laodongthudo.vn