Omicron has been designated as a “variant of concern”

Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant of concern, as compared to other strains, such as Delta, according to the WHO.

Omicron, the latest Covid-19 variant identified in South Africa in late November and confirmed in more than 60 countries, has been labeled as a variant of concern by United Nations’ health experts due to its large number of mutations and possible faster rate of infection.

Related: Flights to Hong Kong from Ho Chi Minh City banned for two weeks as new Omicron case detected

The Omicron variant is more contagious than the Delta strain and reduces the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine, but causes less severe symptoms. The infections with the Omicron variant had only “mild” symptoms or almost no symptoms.

However, there remains not enough data to make a comprehensive assessment of the variant’s virulence, the organization noted.

According to health ministry, Vietnam should strengthen surveillance and testing for early detection of Omicron infections, promote Covid-19 vaccine coverage, strengthen the medical infrastructure to improve the response capacity in treatment.

Also read: “At least one Covid patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron”

People should enhance their vigilance and tighten Covid-19 prevention and control measures while the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve in a complicated manner across the globe, especially following the recent emergence of the Omicron variant.

The health ministry has dispatched an official document to chairpersons of people’s committees of provinces and cities calling for strengthening the implementation of measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic as the country braces for the possibility of new cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

