Oil clumps stretch for hundreds of meters on Tuy Hoa coast

This situation occurs along hundreds of meters of Tuy Hoa’s shore. In the oil scum, there are many rounds, of soft-bodied mollusks that stick to the hand when picked up. Several folks who went to the beach to swim in the sea experienced a slight itch.

According to VOV, on March 31, the People’s Committee of Tuy Hoa city, Phu Yen province, submitted an urgent dispatch on resolving the oil spill incident at sea. According to the paper, there is now an oil leak in the sea region of Tuy Hoa city that is affecting the ecology and marine ecosystem. The Tuy Hoa City People’s Committee directed that the oil leak be cleaned up as soon as possible so that it did not spread and harm the marine habitat and ecosystem.

Mr. Dang Ngoc Anh, Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment in Phu Yen province stated that he had dispatched a force to assess the status of oil clumps washed up on the Tuy Hoa shore by the waves.

The Urban Environment Corporation cleaned up the beach and collaborated with functional forces to determine the origin of the oil clumps’ appearance.