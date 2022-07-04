Officially launched! “1st Disposable Pod Mod” ZOVOO DRAGBAR R6000 unveils the mystery

ZOVOO 2022 new product launch was broadcast live worldwide on June 29. ZOVOO released 4 revolutionary new products, GENE TREE Special Edition ceramic core technology, and shared the peak performance in the electronic atomization field.The outstanding performance of ZOVOO has conquered everyone again, attracting the attention of numerous media, partners and global fans!

Let’s take a look at the new products and highlights of the event:

1st Disposable Pod Mod, revolutionary new vaping experience

As the first disposable product in the DRAG family, the new DRAGBAR R6000 combines the professional vaping experience with the convenience of disposable products.

With the classic leather texture design of DRAG, it feels more comfortable and delicate. The new airflow adjustment function is adopted, comfortable vaping can be adjusted at will to meet the various needs of users.

As an expert-grade disposable device for RDL (Restricted Direct-Lung), it breaks the traditional bottlenecks, like small cloud volume, high homogeneity and low playability, truly satisfies users’ RDL experience and brings a revolutionary stunning experience.

DRAGBAR R6000 has maximum output power 18W and upgraded 18ml super large e-liquid capacity. It is the king of disposables in terms of cloud performance, far ahead of traditional disposable pods.

Break through technical barriers, opening a new era of ultra-thin ceramic core

ZOVOO offers the lightest and thinnest ceramic core disposable product– DRAGBAR Z700 GT, which adopts the latest upgraded ceramic core technology, and reconstructs a new thin and light experience.

As the latest nano-microcrystalline ceramic core independently developed by ZOVOO, GENE TREE Special Edition is the first “powder free” ceramic core proprietary patented technology in the industry. Multilayer microhole structure and special process are adopted, GENE TREE Special Edition ensures strong e-liquid control, mute vaping, non-lip-burning experience. At the same time, it achieves a high balance between high degree of reduction and delicate taste, bringing strong taste reduction.

With higher energy conversion efficiency, GENE TREE Special Edition acomplishes a total transcendence, including its super low power, super low battery consumption, more puffs, so that achieves higher energy conversion efficiency and brings you energetics in full range, and upgraded experiences of DRAGBAR Z700 GT as well.

Technological innovation, leading the disposable market trend

ZOVOO adheres to continuous innovation in technology, leads the new trend of disposable market with more diversified product choices, and climbs to a new peak in the field of electronic atomization.

DRAGBAR F8000, with max 8000 puffs, follows the classic leather design of DRAG, adopts the infinite airflow adjustment system, and matches with high-explosive Mesh coil. The perfect combination of fun and performance brings longer-lasting experience.

ZOVOO also released a new VINCIBAR fashion product series. VINCIBAR F2500 adopts Kevlar texture, integrates light and shadow aesthetics, elegant and comfortable. With max 2500 puffs, 15 flavours and Mesh coil design, VINCIBAR F2500 not only has excellent sensory experience, but also brings unique and outstanding taste feast.

ZOVOO is a user-oriented company, it was highly praised by the industry once it was listed at the end of 2021. Now ZOVOO is globally recognized and accepted, becoming favored by consumers. We believe that this online launch will be a new starting point. We look forward to ZOVOO launching more intelligent and forward-looking products in the future to provide better vaping experience for global users!

About ZOVOO

ZOVOO, as a brand-new prefilled vape brand, was highly appraised by the industry as soon as it was launched at the end of 2021. So far, it has a complete product line that covers the user’s using scenarios. ZOVOO takes affinity and vitality as the main tone of the brand, focusing on the needs of urban fashion users. Currently, ZOVOO’s products are sold in more than 70 countries and regions in North America, Europe and Asia. ZOVOO will pursue long-term value and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in technology, brand, and supply chain, and promote the innovation and development of the vape industry. For more information, please visit https://www.izovoo.com/, and follow our Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Warning: This product may be used in conjunction with e-liquids containing nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

