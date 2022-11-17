Officially exporting Vietnam’s lemons and pomelos to New Zealand

Signing ceremony to open Vietnam’s lemon and pomelo export market to New Zealand – Photo: T. QUAN

On the afternoon of November 15, in Hanoi, Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and New Zealand’s Ministry of Agriculture, Biosecurity, Land Information and Rural Affairs held an event Connecting Agriculture, during the visit of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to Vietnam.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said agriculture is not only a vital sector of the economy but also part of the cultural identity of both countries. In New Zealand, farmers are the backbone of the economy. It is therefore not surprising that agriculture has been the cornerstone of the two countries’ relationship since the establishment of diplomatic relations more than 45 years ago.

“I am very proud of the two countries’ cooperation in the effective implementation of high food safety standards, which are so important to a sustainable global food system.

I am also proud of the development cooperation in the area of ​​dam safety as well as the entire development cooperation program of the two countries, which is helping to bring commercial efficiency, resilience and sustainability to the country farmers, rural communities and ethnic minority communities” – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern emphasized.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also expressed delight that New Zealand is committed to building a trading system that benefits all and promotes its role as an exporter of high-quality, safe and sustainable food sustainable for the world. However, New Zealand is not alone in that effort and considers Vietnam an important partner in this mission.

“The agriculture of the two countries is at the forefront of trends shaping the future of food production. This event marks a historic milestone in a fruitful and mutually beneficial relationship. Today is the time. This is where we launch our agricultural partnership for the next century,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan emphasized that cooperation in agriculture is an important pillar in the cooperation relationship between Vietnam and New Zealand. Vietnam highly appreciates New Zealand’s interest in the agricultural sector, focusing on knowledge and technology transfer in the areas of market development for agricultural products, high quality plant varieties, animal quarantine, plants…

According to Minister Le Minh Hoan, the trade turnover of agriculture, forestry and fishery between the two countries in 2021 will reach nearly 550 million USD, accounting for 41% of the total bilateral trade turnover. The two sides signed an agreement to facilitate the clearance of agricultural, forestry and fishery products through the use of electronic certificates in July 2020.

Currently, the working groups of the two countries are taking steps to test the electronic certification system. At the same time, promote market opening procedures for agricultural products.

Minister Le Minh Hoan expressed his hope that Vietnamese and New Zealand businesses would cooperate in building and developing high-tech agricultural value chains, promoting connectivity between the two countries and with the global market.

With the message “Accompanying, creating, developing” and “Our potential – Your opportunity”, Vietnam’s agricultural industry will create favorable conditions for New Zealand businesses to invest and do business successfully public, sustainable and closely associated, long-term.

“The path of our cooperation in the future will be even more open through this visit by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. There may be difficulties on the path of cooperation, but if there is a will to unite the leaders between the two leaders, there will be difficulties in the path of cooperation. We are sure that we will succeed,” said Minister Le Minh Hoan.

At the ceremony, a signing ceremony took place to open the export market of Vietnam’s lemons and pomelos to New Zealand, strengthen cooperation between New Zealand and Vietnam in the horticulture industry, and sign a memorandum of understanding on preferential agreements. The first cooperation between TH Truemilk of Vietnam and Waikato Milking Systems of New Zealand.

Source: CafeBiz