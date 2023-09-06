Official trial tour of Ban Gioc – Detian waterfall begins on September 15th

The trial operation ceremony for tourists traveling back and forth between Ban Gioc Waterfall Scenic Area (Vietnam) and Duc Thien (China) is scheduled for the morning of September 15th.
The People’s Committee of Cao Bang Province recently held a meeting related to the implementation of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Protection and Exploitation of Tourism Resources of Ban Gioc Waterfall (Vietnam) – Duc Thien (China). Accordingly, the province has submitted a report to central government ministries and agencies regarding the operating time and method of the scenic area on August 31st. They plan to complete the necessary preparations for the operation ceremony on the morning of September 15th at the checkpoint for tourists in the Ban Gioc Waterfall Scenic Area – Duc Thien.
Ban Gioc was once voted as one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world
The trial period will last for one year, from September 15th, 2023, to September 14th, 2024. During this time, tourists from both countries will visit in groups, with each group not exceeding 20 people. The duration of each group’s stay on each side should not exceed 5 hours.
Tourists entering from Vietnam to China will receive free admission at the gate. The organizing unit from the Vietnamese side must purchase insurance for tourists before entering the Chinese scenic area, and other expenses must be covered by the tourists themselves based on actual costs. Tourists from China entering Vietnam must purchase tickets at 70,000 VND per person per visit (including insurance but excluding other service fees).
Prior to this, the Permanent Office of the Coordination Committee for the Implementation of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Protection and Exploitation of Tourism Resources of Ban Gioc Waterfall (Duc Thien) Vietnam – China in Cao Bang Province had reached an agreement with the Department of Culture and Tourism of the Choang Autonomous Region, Guangxi (China) regarding the opening of the Ban Gioc – Duc Thien border crossing and the trial operation for tourists to visit the scenic area on both sides.
@Thanhnien.vn