Official trial tour of Ban Gioc – Detian waterfall begins on September 15th

The trial period will last for one year, from September 15th, 2023, to September 14th, 2024. During this time, tourists from both countries will visit in groups, with each group not exceeding 20 people. The duration of each group’s stay on each side should not exceed 5 hours.

Tourists entering from Vietnam to China will receive free admission at the gate. The organizing unit from the Vietnamese side must purchase insurance for tourists before entering the Chinese scenic area, and other expenses must be covered by the tourists themselves based on actual costs. Tourists from China entering Vietnam must purchase tickets at 70,000 VND per person per visit (including insurance but excluding other service fees).

Prior to this, the Permanent Office of the Coordination Committee for the Implementation of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Protection and Exploitation of Tourism Resources of Ban Gioc Waterfall (Duc Thien) Vietnam – China in Cao Bang Province had reached an agreement with the Department of Culture and Tourism of the Choang Autonomous Region, Guangxi (China) regarding the opening of the Ban Gioc – Duc Thien border crossing and the trial operation for tourists to visit the scenic area on both sides.

@Thanhnien.vn