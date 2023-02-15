Officers stop foreign man from jumping off balcony in Vietnam capital city

A foreigner attempted to jump off the balcony from his 8th floor hotel room in Hanoi Tuesday night, but was stopped by the police, local media reported.

According to the report, at approximately 7 p.m., citizens at The Emerald CT8 My Dinh apartment complex in My Dinh 1 Ward, Nam Tu Liem District of Hanoi witnessed a foreign man acting in a strange manner while hanging from the balcony on the 8th floor. The local police were informed and promptly arrived on the scene.

Rescuers placed an air mattress on the ground and allowed police officers and interpreters to approach the man using a ladder truck. Despite the man’s refusal to cooperate and his constant struggling, the police officers were successful in incapacitating him and safely bringing him down to the ground.

A viral video captured the moment when the local police approached the man at the balcony of the apartment complex on February 14, 2023.

The man was subsequently detained by the police.