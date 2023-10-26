Observing partial lunar eclipse in Vietnam on October 29

According to NASA’s map, the areas where the upcoming partial lunar eclipse can be observed this time include Vietnam. The phenomenon will be visible in the designated area in its entirety. Although the coverage of this lunar eclipse is relatively low, it is still a notable astronomical occurrence, particularly in regions with favorable weather.

The partial lunar eclipse, set to occur on the morning of October 29, will last for 1 hour, 17 minutes, and 15 seconds from the beginning to the end of the partial phase. If the penumbra phase is also taken into account, the phenomenon will last for more than 4 hours. However, the penumbral phase is not easily noticeable, and the most interesting time to observe the eclipse is during the partial phase. Vietnam, as well as almost all of Asia, Europe, and Africa, will be able to fully observe this phenomenon.

The Vietnam Astronomical Association has stated that the next lunar eclipse that Vietnam will be able to observe will be a total lunar eclipse in September 2025. Lunar eclipses are not too rare, with at least one partial, total, or penumbral lunar eclipse occurring every year. It is an interesting optical phenomenon that attracts the attention of many people and can be easily observed even without any supporting equipment.

@vtv.vn