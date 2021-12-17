Vietnam confirmed an additional 15,270 Covid-19 infections in 60 localities nation-wide on Wednesday, and the southern province of Tay Ninh reported 18,792 more patients.

According to the Ministry of Health, 15,267 of the new patients are locally-transmitted cases confirmed in 60 out of 63 localities in the country with five localities seeing the highest numbers including Ca Mau (1,339), HCM City (1,175), Tay Ninh (932), Binh Phuoc (880), and Dong Thap (795). There were three imported patients confirmed today.

Related: New coronavirus cases in Vietnam’s capital city reached a new daily record

The new infections showed a decrease of 255 cases compared to yesterday’s figure. There were 9,888 infections found in the community.

As of Thursday evening, 1,487,788 infections had been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country in late April. Some localities that have recorded the highest number of patients include HCM City (491,610), Binh Duong (288,554), Dong Nai (93,854), Tay Ninh (61,192), and Long An (39,466).

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 1,493,237. The country now stands 32nd among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections.

On December 16, an additional 1,033 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 1,064,461.

On Thursday evening, a further 241 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 28,857.

Vietnam on December 15 administered 501,084 doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The country has so far conducted over 135.73 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over 59.42 million people having received two doses.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

