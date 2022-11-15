‘Now is the time to end Russia’s war’, says Ukrainian President

The Russian war in Ukraine “must and can be stopped” and would “save thousands of lives,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. G20 leaders condemned Moscow for its war in Ukraine. Follow DW for the latest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told world leaders “now is the time” to end the Russian invasion in an address to the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Tuesday.

Ukraine is not a member of the group; however, Zelenskyy was one of several world leaders invited as guests as the conflict looms large over the meeting of the world’s 20 biggest economies.

Among the attendees were US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Russia’s delegate, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, also heard Zelenskyy’s speech.

“I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped,” Zelenskyy said in a video address.

“Every day of delay means new deaths of Ukrainians, new threats to the world, and an insane increase in losses due to continuation of the Russian aggression — losses for everyone in the world,” the Ukrainian leader added.

Zelenskyy also reiterated his commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, a condition he said Kyiv would not compromise on, and the Kyiv Security Compact, a proposed agreement in which Western powers would guarantee the security of Ukraine going forward.

Later in the speech, the Ukrainian president called for a special tribunal into Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Russia has been waging a full-scale invasion on Ukraine since late February. Millions have fled the country, while others stayed to fight. The EU, US and allied countries responded with sanctions and support for Ukraine.