Novaland offers deep discounts at NovaWorld Phan Thiet mega project

A representative of Novaland said that basically, this is a solution similar to what Novaland has done with the defaulting group and customers who have pledged to support interest rates. Novaland also made additional commitments to partners and customers so that the parties can find a common voice.

“At this time, since we have not been able to fulfill the initial commitment, we have made changes to address immediate and long-term difficulties, and customers will also be offered preferential treatment,” the representative said.

In addition, the group is still working with defaulting partners and has achieved many results, but “specific figures have not yet been finalized.”

Two weeks ago, Novaland shares (NVL) had strong increases, even reaching the ceiling before the group announced the successful extension of VND 1,750 billion in bonds and a plan to increase capital to VND 48,750 billion. Tens of millions of NVL shares were matched per session.

On March 24, Novaland announced the results of a text vote by shareholders. A notable content approved was the issuance of more than 975 million private shares at a price not lower than VND 10,000/share for strategic investors and professional securities investors. The amount raised if the sale is successful is at least VND 9,750 billion.

At the same time, Novaland will offer an additional 1.95 billion shares to existing shareholders, corresponding to a 1:1 implementation ratio, and the selling price is not lower than VND 10,000/share. If this plan is successful, Novaland can collect VND 19,500 billion.

In case both issuance plans are approved and successfully executed 100%, Novaland’s charter capital will increase by 2.5 times, from nearly 19,500 billion VND to 48,750 billion VND (equivalent to a total increase of over 1.2 billion USD), becoming one of the companies with the largest charter capital on the Vietnamese stock market.

@Vietnamnet