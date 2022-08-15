NovaGroup received the award “Best place to work in Asia 2022”

On August 11, 2022, NovaGroup was honored to receive the award “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022” voted by HR Asia Magazine. Previously, Novaland – a key member of the NovaGroup ecosystem has also continuously won this award for 3 consecutive years (2019 – 2021).

The Best Companies to Work for in Asia Award is a prestigious international award presented annually by HR Asia, to honor businesses with outstanding HR policies, attractive remuneration, culture and leading working environment and regularly organizing exciting internal activities to engage employees.

To achieve this prestigious “Asia’s Best Place to Work” award, businesses need to go through 3 rounds of surveys with rigorous evaluation criteria, proving the creation of a highly cohesive working environment. At the same time, it is evaluated by its own employees as one of the businesses with the best working environment in Asia; is one of Asia’s selected excellent employers.

At the award ceremony, Ms. Nguyen Bach Kim Vy – Deputy General Director of NovaGroup Operations said”: “The award “Best Workplace in Asia in 2022” contributes to affirming the correct and effective HR strategy of the company. NovaGroup is also the driving force for us to continue to improve our team and prepare the necessary conditions for a breakthrough and strong growth. In the coming way, NovaGroup confidently brings jobs and incomes to 240,000 direct employees and 1.3 million indirect employees; constantly improving the quality of human resources, to be worthy of “Asia’s Best Workplace”. At the same time, it is one of the businesses that make great contributions to social security, contribute to the development of the economy, and improve the quality of life of local people in particular and Vietnam in general.

NovaGroup is a leading economic development and investment group in Vietnam, operating in the following fields: Services – Technology – Industry. With the mission of connecting the Vietnamese business community, NovaGroup with resources in the Group’s ecosystem; connect and support Vietnamese businesses to create outstanding products and experience services to integrate into the International Community.

Consistent with the vision and mission set out with the same core values: “Efficiency – Integrity – Professionalism”, after 30 years of establishment and development, NovaGroup has been making constant efforts to perfect the ecosystem. . NovaGroup currently has 8 member corporations covering all fields. In which, Novaland focuses on real estate; Nova Service operates in the field of commerce and services and Nova Consumer operates in the field of agriculture and consumer goods.

Nova Tech, Nova Capital Partners, Nova Logistic, Nova Industry, Nova Finance provide products and services to make the NovaGroup ecosystem perfect, aiming to become a leading economic development and investment corporation. Vietnam. At the same time, the goal is to join hands to contribute to social security, improve the standard and life of workers in general, and contribute to the creation of community values.

Currently, NovaGroup is constantly developing, trying to affirm its position, while continuing to focus on recruiting high quality and professionally trained personnel. With the policy: Diversity of benefits – Competitive income, Deserving team, Well-trained training program, Open promotion opportunities, Happy working environment, Comprehensive health care… and other policies. Other attractive remuneration policies are the reason why employees join and stick with NovaGroup. Not only receiving a comprehensive compensation regime, all employees working at NovaGroup also enjoy incentives and interesting experiences when using products and services of NovaGroup Ecosystem.

At NovaGroup, each employee is always given the most favorable conditions to unlock their potential and maximize their capacity.

At NovaGroup, each employee is always given the most favorable conditions to unlock their potential and maximize their capacity. A series of training programs from expertise to soft skills are organized continuously by the Group on many different platforms and forms to promote the intrinsic strength of personnel.

Attractive employee engagement activities are regularly organized by the Group. At the same time, NovaGroup also develops a policy of fair recognition, deserving honors and a promotion roadmap associated with each title, ensuring that all employees always have the opportunity to develop their careers, contribute to the success of the company. organizational growth.

Besides the award “Best place to work in Asia”, before that, NovaGroup has been awarded with prestigious domestic and international awards: Typical Enterprise with Happy Human Resources 2021, Employer Brand. Attractive, Most Favorite Employer, Best Place to Work in Vietnam for many years in a row…

On August 13, 2022, NovaGroup held a large-scale Recruitment Congress at NovaWorld Phan Thiet. More than 500 different job positions are waiting for employees.

