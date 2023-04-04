Nova Group chairman no longer on Forbes world’s richest list

In 2023, Vietnam has six billionaires who made it onto Forbes’ list of the world’s richest people, a decrease from the previous year’s seven.

Among this year’s six local billionaires are Pham Nhat Vuong, chairman of private conglomerate Vingroup; Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, CEO of VietJet Air; Tran Dinh Long, chairman of steelmaker Hoa Phat; Ho Hung Anh, chairman of Techcombank; Tran Ba Duong, chairman of Truong Hai Auto Company (Thaco); and Nguyen Dang Quang, chairman of conglomerate Masan.

Notably, Bui Thanh Nhon, the chairman of real estate developer Nova Group, did not make the list this year after debuting last year with an asset value of $2.9 billion.

All of the Vietnamese billionaires experienced a decrease in asset values compared to last year. Pham Nhat Vuong’s asset value dropped from $6.2 billion to $4.3 billion this year. Meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao’s asset value decreased from $3.1 billion to $2.2 billion. Tran Dinh Long’s asset value declined from $3.2 billion to $1.8 billion. Ho Hung Anh’s asset value stood at $1.5 billion, and this marks the fifth time he has appeared on the list. Tran Ba Duong, who has been on the list since 2018, recorded an asset value of $1.5 billion this year. Finally, Nguyen Dang Quang’s asset value this year was $1.3 billion, and this marks the third consecutive year he has appeared on the list.

Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates as of March 10, 2023, to calculate the net worth of individuals on the list. In total, the world has 2,640 billionaires in 2023, which is 28 fewer than the previous year. They possess a combined wealth of $12.2 trillion, which is $500 billion less than the previous year.

The world’s richest person is Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, with an asset value of $211 billion. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, follows closely behind with an asset value of $180 billion, followed by Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, with an asset value of $114 billion, and Larry Ellison, chairman of Oracle, with an asset value of $107 billion.