Not all of Cat Ba Archipelago is a world natural heritage site

Cat Ba Archipelago, Hai Phong City, has become part of the world natural heritage of Ha Long Bay, including Lan Ha Bay, Cat Ba National Park, and Cat Ba Biosphere Reserve…

On September 20th, Mr. Trinh Van Tu, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Hai Phong City in charge of heritage, announced that Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago has been recognized by UNESCO as a world natural heritage, but not the entire Cat Ba Archipelago, Cat Hai District, becomes heritage.

Cat Ba archipelago, Cat Hai district (Hai Phong city) viewed from above.

Mr. Tu explained that according to the UNESCO evaluation dossier, it includes the entire Lan Ha Bay, Cat Ba National Park, Cat Ba Biosphere Reserve, and a portion of the area belonging to the communes of Gia Luan and Xuan Dam. The entire Cat Ba Town, Ben Beo area, the area implementing the Cat Ba Amatina project by Vinaconex, Hien Hao commune, Phu Long commune, etc., are not included within the recognized boundaries of the Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago world natural heritage, as this area has been planned for economic development, residential areas, commercial zones, tourism, and services.

Regarding the regulations for tourism service operations for the Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago world natural heritage, the Hai Phong Tourism Department is awaiting government guidance. Afterward, Hai Phong and Quang Ninh provinces will agree on a joint operation plan.

At that time, tourists visiting Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh and Lan Ha Bay in Hai Phong will have a simpler experience. Visitors can purchase tickets for tours of Ha Long Bay or visit Lan Ha Bay by the hour, or tourists can purchase tickets for a combined itinerary to visit both bays.

Turtle Island – an attractive tourist attraction on Lan Ha Bay, Cat Ba archipelago, Cat Hai District (Hai Phong City)

According to information from the Hai Phong City People’s Committee, as of the UNESCO recognition date as a world natural heritage (September 16, 2023), the city has spent 10 years preparing and pursuing the nomination of the Cat Ba Archipelago as a world natural heritage along with Ha Long Bay (Quang Ninh).

The highlight of the attractiveness of Cat Ba Island is Lan Ha Bay. This bay is located on the eastern side of Cat Ba Island and is the connecting link between Cat Ba Island and Ha Long Bay. The bay covers an area of over 7,000 hectares, with more than 5,400 hectares falling under the management of the UNESCO-recognized biosphere reserve – Cat Ba National Park.

Lan Ha Bay is surrounded by over 400 different-sized islands with 139 small sandy beaches like Ang Vem, Cat Dua Beach, Cat Co Beach, Ben Beo Beach, Co Tien Beach, Van Boi, Van Ha, and more…

With its pristine beauty and picturesque landscapes, in May 2020, the World’s Most Beautiful Bays Club recognized Lan Ha Bay as one of the most beautiful bays in the world.

