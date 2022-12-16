Northern Vietnam will get hit with some of the coldest air this weekend

It’s about to get truly cold on high mountains. Keep those gloves handy…and maybe a thermal snowsuit, too

Northern Vietnam is forecast to enter the coldest period since the beginning of this year’s winter on Saturday, with average lows expected to drop to 10 degrees Celsius in the delta and below zero degrees on high mountains.

A very strong cold front is expected to start affecting Vietnam between Friday and Saturday, Tuoi Tre News citied a report from National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

As a result, northern and north-central provinces will enter a prolonged cold period on Saturday.

The lowest temperatures in the Red River Delta and north-central localities will be eight to 11 degrees Celsius.

The average lows will drop to about three to five degrees Celsius in mountainous areas, and below zero degrees on high mountains, along with chances of frost.

The coldest time of the day will be late at night and early in the morning.

It will be warmer during the day thanks to the sunshine.

The coldest days during this period will fall on Sunday and Monday.

The cold spell will also result in strong winds and high waves in the Gulf of Tonkin area, the maritime area from north-central Quang Tri Province to south-central Ninh Thuan Province, and the maritime area from south-central Binh Thuan Province to southern Ca Mau Province, the Tuoi Tre News reported.

Residents are recommended to not use coal-burning stoves for heating in closed rooms as well as protect livestock and animals from hunger and cold.

The localities are required to proactively provide information and give instructions for people and tourists on slippery roads, where frost and ice may occur, to ensure traffic safety.