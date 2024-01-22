Northern Vietnam: There is widespread cold weather expected, with a possibility of frost and snowfall.

Yesterday morning, the North and North Central regions experienced a drop in temperature, and this morning, the weather has gotten even colder. It is expected that the cold air will continue to persist in the Northern region, leading to severe cold weather with little rain. The lowest common temperature is expected to range between 7 to 10 degrees Celsius, and in mountainous areas, it could drop to 3 to 6 degrees Celsius. In high mountainous areas, temperatures below zero degrees Celsius are possible, leading to the possibility of frost and snowfall in places such as Fansipan, Phia Oac, Lung Cu, and Mau Son.

Today, the North Central region will also experience low temperatures, which will drop even further to between 9 to 11 degrees Celsius tonight.

In Hanoi, the Department of Education and Training has requested heads of educational departments and school principals to monitor the temperature information broadcasted in the weather forecast bulletin. Based on this information, schools can adjust their class schedules or give students a day off. Preschool and elementary school students can stay home when the temperature is below 10°C, while middle school students can stay home when the temperature is below 7°C.

@vtv.vn