Home » Northern Vietnam Braces for Weak Cold Air
Life

Northern Vietnam Braces for Weak Cold Air

by Linh Nguyen
A man riding a mini-motorbike in Hanoi's street @ Yu Jason

On April 6, the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting shared that Northern Vietnam is expected to experience the effects of weak cold air, resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms in the North and North Central regions. Some areas may even see moderate to heavy rainfall.

For April 5, it is forecasted that provinces such as Son La and Hoa Binh, as well as the North and Central Central regions, will have hot and sunny weather with temperatures reaching as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius, and possibly exceeding 38 degrees Celsius in some areas. Relative humidity is expected to be between 35-55%. Other regions, including the North, the area from Binh Dinh to Phu Yen, the Central Highlands, and the South, are also expected to experience local heat with temperatures commonly ranging from 34-36 degrees Celsius, and possibly over 36 degrees Celsius in some areas. The lowest relative humidity in these areas is expected to be between 40-55%.

On April 6, the Central Central region will continue to experience hot and sunny weather, with temperatures ranging from 35-36 degrees Celsius, and possibly exceeding 36 degrees Celsius in some areas. Relative humidity is expected to be between 45-55%. The Southeast region will also see hot and sunny weather, with temperatures reaching as high as 35-36 degrees Celsius during the day, and possibly exceeding 36 degrees Celsius in some areas. The lowest relative humidity in the Southeast region is expected to be between 40-50%.

However, it is important to note that on April 6, the weak cold air is expected to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the North and North Central regions, with locally moderate to heavy rainfall. Residents are urged to be cautious of potential tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong winds during thunderstorms. The hot weather in these areas is expected to subside after this event.

Starting from April 7, the hot weather will abate in the Central Central region, while the Southeast provinces will continue to experience hot conditions.

Due to the combined effects of the hot sun, low humidity in the air, and the southwesterly wind causing the photon effect, there is a risk of fire and explosion in residential areas due to increased electricity demand and the potential for forest fires. In addition, prolonged exposure to high temperatures can cause dehydration, exhaustion, and heat stroke, posing risks to human health.

Thunderstorms accompanied by tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong winds can also adversely impact agricultural production, damage trees, houses, traffic infrastructure, and other structures. Precautionary measures are advised to mitigate potential risks during this weather event.

Residents in Northern Vietnam are urged to stay informed about the changing weather conditions and take appropriate precautions to ensure their safety and well-being.

