The northern region of Vietnam would face a strong cold wave from Thursday morning with the lowest temperature of below 10 degrees centigrade in some mountainous areas.

The cold weather will start to affect northeastern and northern central localities first and then spread to northwestern areas, according to the forecast by National Centre for Hydro-meteorological.

Light rain would happen in the north from this evening to Thursday morning. Meanwhile, localities from Thanh Hoa to Khanh Hoa would see heavy rains and strong wind until the end of Thursday.

From Thursday, the lowest temperature in the northern region and localities from Thanh Hoa to Thua-Thien Hue would be 13-16 degrees centigrade. Meanwhile, the temperature in mountainous areas would fall to below 10 degrees centigrade.

Hanoi has been forecasted to have light rain with a temperature of between 14-16 degrees centigrade from tomorrow, December 9, Dan Tri Newspaper cities a report from the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological.

Winter in Vietnam falls sometime between December to March, and you will feel cold, but it is not as cold as it is in spring in Western country. Before the pandemic, a lot of tourists travel in the winter as it is the holiday season and Vietnam is among the best choices for holidays during this time. Outdoor activities like trekking, mountain biking, climbing in the north of Vietnam are popular activities in the winter.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email